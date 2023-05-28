WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many people honor their late loved ones, including those that served our county, Memorial Day weekend.

The American Legion placed American flags at veteran grave sites in Wichita. They had help from volunteers to cover three different cemeteries with about 2,000 flags.

“So, it does make you ponder and think about, it brings it home, I mean this the final resting place for these folks, and it’s kind of a real, real feeling of to look down and see that on a headstone,” John Tilton said.

The American Legion says the true meaning of Memorial Day is to remember the sacrifices for freedom the service men and women make, along with their families.