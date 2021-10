American Red Cross says the blood supply the lowest in more than a decade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross said the blood and platelet shortage continues and has the lowest supply levels in more than a decade.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients.

In honor of the new series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Nov. 1-12, 2021, will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. All who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23

Derby

11/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Boulevard

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry

Haysville

11/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haysville Community Library, 210 S Hays Ave

Wichita

11/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/3/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Collegiate Upper School, 1221 N. Webb Rd.

11/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Range 54, 5725 E Kellogg Dr

11/5/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/6/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 4910 N. Woodlawn

11/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chapel Hill Fellowship UMC, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St.

11/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N. Main

11/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., CGP Group LLC, 740 W 2nd Street, Suite 200

11/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/10/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/12/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/13/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N. Main

11/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., The Law Company, 345 Riverview

11/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 430 N. Broadway

11/16/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/17/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wichita State University Heskett Center, 1845 Fairmount

11/18/2021: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Commerce Bank, 1551 N. Waterfront Pkwy

11/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wichita State University Heskett Center, 1845 Fairmount

11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N. Main

11/19/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/19/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.

11/20/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/21/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S Rock Rd

11/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

11/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.