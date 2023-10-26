WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Red Cross has shared safety tips for trick-or-treating.

The American Red Cross says to follow these safety tips to help keep trick-or-treaters safe while enjoying Halloween festivities:

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks, which can make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric.

should accompany young children door-to-door. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before

The American Red Cross says to follow these safety tips if you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home: