American Red Cross volunteers-staff from local region deployed to assist with Hurricane Laura response

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma Region announced Wednesday that more than two dozen American Red Cross volunteers from Kansas and Oklahoma have taken off for the Gulf Coast in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Laura is expected to develop into a major hurricane before it makes landfall along the Texas and Louisiana coast.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 28 volunteers and staff of the American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma Region deployed to help with the Hurricane Response included at least one person from each of the region’s seven local chapters.

The Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross stated it is possible more volunteers will be deployed as the situation unfolds. They anticipate more than 700 Red Cross volunteers and staff from across the nation will be sent to the Gulf Coast to assist in disaster preparedness and recovery. This is in addition to nearly 500 volunteers and staff who have already responded to the wildfires affecting many western states.

Many of those deployed to the coast will be engaged in critical services, such as staffing shelters and assisting other responding agencies in providing food and supplies to those in need. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others have been deployed virtually to assist with the needed behind-the-scene support work that aids in the disaster response.

To learn more about how you can volunteer to help, click here.

