WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing on Monday, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months.

Amidon Bridge closure (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for extensive repairs. Those repairs are not expected to be completed until spring 2024.

Traffic between 21st Street and 13th will be diverted to West Street, but delays are expected as thousands of drivers use the bridge daily, including those who commute from cities like Valley Center.

The City of Wichita has installed a temporary fire station in the parking lot of Dillon’s at 13th and West Street to help prevent disruption in emergency services.

In addition, Wichita Transit will provide an alternate bus route to 21st Street and Amidon, utilizing 17th Street and West Street. This service will be free of charge throughout construction.