WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a year of detours, the Amidon bridge is open for traffic. City leaders cut the ribbon at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and traffic began crossing the bridge.

Construction to replace the nearly 60-year-old bridge started in October 2022. The bridge was expected to be closed into December.

Workers have finished enough work that the bridge reopened early. However, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures through December. The project will not be completely finished until next spring.

A temporary fire station that opened at 13th and West Street will remain until the end of the year.

“Fire station 23 will also be open until the end of the year and will demobilize in early January with staff being absorbed back into other stations. We will continue to look at the fire needs of this neighborhood,” said Wichita City Council member Maggie Ballard.

Bike paths and widened sidewalks have also reopened.