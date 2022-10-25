WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Special Operations Division of the Wichita Fire Department has closed a portion of E. 21st St. in Wichita due to an ammonia leak that affected three people.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms ammonia was the material involved, leaking in a business near the intersection of E 21st St N & N Broadway St. The business was evacuated by the time the fire started.

Three people were affected but were not transported to a hospital.

At 10:16 p.m., the Wichita Fire Department tweeted that the road was reopened and that the “situation is under control.”

KSN News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.