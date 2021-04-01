Amtrak could run through Wichita again under President Biden’s transportation bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Joe Biden’s proposed transportation bill includes billions more for Amtrak. It could mean trains could once again run through Wichita.

The map Amtrak released Wednesday shows proposed routes if funding is increased. It includes a passenger line running from Wichita, through Oklahoma City and down to Texas.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said it could be a boost for the city.

“It would not only be an economic boom for us but help us keep airline prices down. It would give more options and opportunities for Wichitans,” said Mayor Whipple.

Amtrak has not served Wichita directly since 1979.

