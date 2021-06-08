Amtrak service from Kansas to Texas focus of roundtable meeting today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Amtrak will discuss the vision for passenger rail service connecting the Amtrak Southwest Chief in Newton to the Amtrak Texas Eagle in Fort Worth. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

The proposal would extend the Heartland Flyer from its current Oklahoma City service into both Wichita and Newton, which would then connect passengers to the current Southwest Chief.

Amtrak hasn’t had service in Wichita since the 1970s.

Participants in the meeting include Senator Jerry Moran, Amtrak President Stephen Gardner, Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn, Kansas Senator Carolyn McGinn, Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner, Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, Ponca City Mayor Homer Nicholson and Texas A&M Transportation Institute Head Allan Rutter.