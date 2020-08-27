Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to see reduction in routes

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Decreased demand due to the pandemic is forcing Amtrak to make cuts to its passenger rail trains, including the Southwest Chief which serves several Kansas communities.

Southwest Chief operates between Chicago and Los Angeles seven days a week currently, which includes six Kansas communities: Lawrence, Topeka, Newton, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City.

Starting October 12, the Southwest Chief will operate three days a week.

“We regret the impact of these planned changes on our customers, employees, and communities across the nation and we hope to restore some or all of this service back to daily in 2021,” Stephen J. Gardner, Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief of Operating and Commercial Officer said.

Ridership is down by more than 80% according to a company report, so cuts were made across the board.

Senator Jerry Moran’s, R-Kansas, office says he is working to ensure the changes are just pandemic-specific and not beyond.

“I want to make certain that in responding to the financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic this situation is not used as a reason by Amtrak to terminate or permanently alter service along long-distance passenger routes, including the Southwest Chief,” Moran said.

Amtrak leadership will re-evaluate in January 2021.

