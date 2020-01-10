‘An extremely difficult time’: Union responds to Spirit layoffs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The union representing some of Spirit AeroSystems thousands of employees has responded to the news that Spirit will lay off 2,800 workers.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) District Lodge 70 released this statement Friday:

It’s an extremely difficult time for the workers at Spirit AeroSystems who have dedicated their lives to making this company a leader in aerospace. Machinists members and their families in this community have some tough decisions in front of them. We are continuing to meet with the company to find ways to lessen the impact of this situation as much as possible. The IAM will continue to look out for the best interests of the members who are part of this great union. We remain positive and hopeful for the future.” Cornell Beard, President and Directing Business Representative, IAMAW District Lodge 70

Spirit AeroSystems makes 70% of the Boeing 737 MAX. Boeing has suspended production of the plane for an indefinite period.

