Analysis: Kansas State University enrollment trends downward

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – The number of Kansas residents enrolled at Kansas State University hit a 31-year low last fall, continuing a five-year downturn that may worsen despite efforts to reverse it.

The Manhattan Mercury reported that its analysis of enrollment and population data shows similar drops in enrollment for non-resident and resident students since a 2014 peak of 24,766 total students at the university’s Manhattan, Olathe and Salina campuses.

The newspaper reported that the downturn has had a more profound effect on student numbers at Kansas State where Kansas students made up about 80% of the student body.

