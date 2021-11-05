Andale boy wins ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day’ poster contest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cade Brown, an 11-year-old boy from Andale, has won the 2021 ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day’ poster contest. This contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), and other organizations focused on traffic safety.

Cade, the son of Josh and Abby Brown, was one of the regional winners for the contest and received a bike from the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas.

Poster of Cade Brown – The 2021 ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day’ Winner

‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day’ happens on Oct. 10 and is a nationwide initiative. KDOT offers contests for both children ages 5-13 and teenagers. These contests are hosted to get children and teens to think about traffic safety and decrease traffic deaths.

Children in Kansas, ages 5-13, can submit artwork for the poster contest showing different ways to reduce traffic crashes, whether for vehicles, bikes, trains or walking. Judges then choose 18 regional winners and three statewide winners from that list. A total of 638 children participated this year. There are many prizes provided to the winners, and there is even a drawing hosted for participants.

For more information about ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day,’ click HERE.