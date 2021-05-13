Andale High School seniors drive lawnmowers, ATVs and tractors to class on Senior Day

Local

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Andale High School seniors could drive to class in whatever they wanted to.

Last year’s Senior Day was canceled due to the pandemic, and the teens told KSN News the return to normal is what makes this year’s sweet.

“We have an every year tradition where we all ride something that’s not street legal to school, great last tradition, great way to celebrate finally graduating high school,” said Garrett Wilson, Andale senior.

“It’s quite unfortunate that last year’s class didn’t get to do this, but it’s kind of fun that we were able to do this this year, that we’ve progressed this far to be able to come to this point,” said Tyler Hommertzheim, Andale senior.

“It’s a lot of fun, I mean it’s just kind of like a last hurrah kind of thing, something that we all get to enjoy, it’s pretty fun to be honest with you,” said Noah Meyer, Andale senior.

“I love the tradition, and I hope they keep it going, it’s fun. I feel like a lot of things were taken away, but this is one thing we got to keep which is very special,” said Samantha Marx, Andale senior.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories