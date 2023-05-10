Andale High School seniors take all-terrain vehicles to school for final day of class. Graduation is Sunday, May 14. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Andale High School seniors choosing how to get to class on the final day.

Many selected all-terrain vehicles. There were some lawnmowers and golf carts too.

The Andale Police Department helped by blocking vehicle traffic from St. Joseph Catholic Church at Main and Rush for the short commute to the high school.

“It has been a tradition for many years, and it is really fun that the community lets us do it. I think it is a blast,” Dominic Espinoza said.

“It is something you watch every single year. A lot of the community comes down to watch it, so it is pretty cool being in it,” Brady Ziegler said.

Graduation occurs on Sunday, May 14, at 4 p.m. at the high school gym.