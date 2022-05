ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – Andale High School seniors met at the church parking lot on Wednesday to drive whatever they wanted to class.

Many took to tractors, golf carts, ATVs, and lawnmowers. Some students even rode their horses.

“We got all sorts of mowers ranging from 1920 to 2020 side by side,” said Clay Glasscock. “It’s just been a tradition for so long that everyone wants to do it.”

The seniors will graduate Sunday at 4 p.m. at the new gym.