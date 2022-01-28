ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Renwick School District is mourning the loss of a teacher and coach.

On Friday, the district posted a statement on Facebook announcing the death of Ted Anderson.

The Renwick family is in utter shock at the passing of long-time Andale teacher and coach, Ted Anderson. Ted always put students first and was deeply passionate about education, activities, and the success of Renwick. His legacy will live on through all of the students and student-athletes that he touched. Ted will be deeply missed. Please lift his family, his students, and our communities up in prayer.” Renwick USD 267 Facebook

Anderson was the head girls basketball coach at Andale High School and taught middle school. He previously taught at Valley Center and was an assistant football coach and head girls basketball coach.

Andale defeated Haven Thursday night by a score of 37-32.