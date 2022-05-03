ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Open for business after a long weekend of recovery. One of the businesses impacted by the Andover tornado was able to open its doors once more. But, for them and other businesses in the area, the recovery process will take time.

Over the weekend at Woodard Mercantile, more than 50 volunteers were fast at work helping the business get back on its feet. The owner sharing he was surprised how many people came by during business hours Tuesday.

“The number of people that have been coming out and seeing us and just glad we are here and glad we’re open,” said Gerald Woodard, the owner of Woodard Mercantile.

It was back to business for Woodard after a long weekend of cleanup.

“We do a large U-Haul business, and a lot U-Hauls were across Kellogg, and into the neighbor’s yards, and wrapped around trees, and one of our warehouses took some damage, and it collapsed down on the merchandise in there,” said Woodard.

As transactions continued inside, outside workers were shoring up the warehouse to collapse to retrieve some of the merchandise inside.

“It’ll eventually have to be demolished, and then we gotta decide rebuilding from that point,” said Woodard.

Across the street on Kellogg, M&M Golf Cars lost their roof to the storm. The three brothers from Missouri came down to see the damage this weekend.

“The building’s still standing. We didn’t have a lot of personal property damage. This time of year, we don’t have a lot of golf cars on the premise. If it had gone 100 yards the other way, there would have been golf carts riddled throughout the area. They are pretty light and could get picked up by the wind pretty easily,” said Steve Miller, a co-owner of M&M Golf Cars.

Teams on Monday moved items to the warehouse that wasn’t hit.

Both businesses shared they are currently working with their insurance companies as they plan out what is next in their recovery process.