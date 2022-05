ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Central High School students were evacuated due to a chemical spill in a chemistry classroom.

The district said in a Facebook post that fire authorities urged the evacuation. All students are safe, according to the district. The students were taken to Jaguar Stadium while officials determine when the building would be safe for reentry.

Andover Central High evacuation (KSN Photo)

KSN News is following this story and will have updates online.