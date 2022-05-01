ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – An Andover couple spent their 16th wedding anniversary huddled around one of their daughters, as the tornado barreled over the top of their home.

Guy Quinn said at first, they hoped to have a night out celebrating, but that quickly changed after he came back from work.

“We were actually going out to dinner,” said Guy. “But I was like we’re not going anywhere there’s bad storms.”

Guy and his wife, Joey, have three daughters, two of which still live at home. They have lived in Andover for six months, after moving from Kansas City

He said one daughter was at a friend’s house down the street, while he, his wife and other daughter were at home.

“I had picked up some food at Dillons and some wine and we were going to watch a movie,” said Joey.

That soon changed as the storms rolled in.

“It got kind of ominous,” said Joey. “Then, my husband said we better get to the basement.”

Once they got to the basement, Joey said the family facetimed their other daughter to make sure she took cover.

“I get emotional just thinking about everything,” Guy said. “It was scary.”

He said the family was closer than ever as they took shelter.

“I was on top of my daughter and my wife, you know, huddled up,” said Guy.

After coming out of the house…the damage was heartbreaking to them. On Sunday they found items that made it through the storm, like family memories, wedding photos, and flowers and wine from the night before.

A volunteer even found her wedding dress and climbed a tree to bring it back down to the family.

The family said while it started out as a day celebrating to celebrate their love, it ended up being much more than that, as it celebrated their love for the community as they rebuild.

“That’s just the most important thing is even if we weren’t all together, we survived it,” said Joey. “And the love that we’ve seen since then from other people is tremendous and incredible.”

The family has two cats and a dog. Sunday, they were able to find their cat that had gone missing. They said it brought the whole family back together again.