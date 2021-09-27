Andover cyclist dies in crash over weekend

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A 71-year-old bicyclist died in a crash in Butler County Saturday morning. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 500 block of East 21st St., just east of the 21st and Andover Road intersection, around 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on 21st Street when a vehicle struck him from behind. The cyclist, 71-year-old George Hanson of Andover, died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old Andover woman drove the vehicle. Officials are not releasing her name.

Investigators believe a lack of visibility from the sun played a role in the crash.