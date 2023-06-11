ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover Fire Department and the Andover Police Department hosted a community cookout Saturday at Central Park.

Guests had the chance to meet first responders and see what they do to keep the community safe.

“They get to see that we’re just like them. We’re here to help them, see what we get to use and the different kinds of vehicles we have and the different services we have, all just to protect the community,” said Butler County Emergency Medical Services EMT Courtney Hughes.

The fire and police departments also put on demonstrations for the guests, such as EagleMed helicopter landings and police department drone demonstrations.