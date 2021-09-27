Andover Fire Department saves couple trapped in house fire

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Shortly after the Andover Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire late Sunday, Sept. 26, Lieutenant Stephen Cullinane was told by a police officer that there may be people inside.

He quickly went into action.

“When I went inside the front door, I called out, and I could hear a female voice,” said Lt. Cullinane. “I found the female patient. She stated that her husband was in the back bedroom. I told them [firefighters] I was going back in.”

Lt. Cullinane found the male patient, a disabled veteran, in the back bedroom. The veteran, who used a cane, was hunched over and said he could not breathe. Lt. Cullinane carried him out to safety.

After saving the lives of the people living in the home, Lt. Cullinane went back in with his crew to put out the small kitchen fire.

Other crew members on the scene were able to rescue a dog.

“I’m very blessed,” said Lt. Cullinane. “I was just at the right place at the right time.”