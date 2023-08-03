ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Fire-Rescue has shared tips on how to prevent deck fires.

“As the summer heat continues to sizzle, let’s stay vigilant in safeguarding our outdoor spaces from deck fires,” Andover Fire-Rescue says.

Andover Fire-Rescue says to remember to inspect and clean those grills, store flammable items properly, and keep a fire extinguisher close by.

Tips from Andover Fire-Rescue on how to prevent deck fires:

Do not store or use a grill on a deck, porch or balcony

Do not use a potted plant or mulch bed to dispose of a cigarette. Mulch and potted plants are flammable

Keep an eye on your grill. Do not walk away from it when it is lit

Clean your grill after each use. This removes grease that can start a fire

Place your grill at least 10 feet away from siding and deck railings and out from under leaves and overhanging ranches

Only use propane, charcoal and wood pellet barbeque grills outside. Indoor use can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning

“Together, we can make this season a blazing success without any fire mishaps!” says Andover Fire-Rescue.