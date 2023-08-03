ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Fire-Rescue has shared tips on how to prevent deck fires.
“As the summer heat continues to sizzle, let’s stay vigilant in safeguarding our outdoor spaces from deck fires,” Andover Fire-Rescue says.
Andover Fire-Rescue says to remember to inspect and clean those grills, store flammable items properly, and keep a fire extinguisher close by.
Tips from Andover Fire-Rescue on how to prevent deck fires:
- Do not store or use a grill on a deck, porch or balcony
- Do not use a potted plant or mulch bed to dispose of a cigarette. Mulch and potted plants are flammable
- Keep an eye on your grill. Do not walk away from it when it is lit
- Clean your grill after each use. This removes grease that can start a fire
- Place your grill at least 10 feet away from siding and deck railings and out from under leaves and overhanging ranches
- Only use propane, charcoal and wood pellet barbeque grills outside. Indoor use can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning
“Together, we can make this season a blazing success without any fire mishaps!” says Andover Fire-Rescue.