Andover latest Kansas city to remove ban on pit bulls

ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — Andover is the latest Kansas city to repeal a ban on pit bulls after the city council voted this week to repeal a decades-old ordinance against the dog breed.

City administrator Jennifer McCausland said the issue gained momentum this year after the city annexed land where some residents owned pit bulls.

Midge Grinstead, Kansas director of the Humane Society of the United States, said she had been involved in overturning about 24 bans in Kansas in recent years.

Grinsteade estimated between 80 to 90 pit bull bans still exist in the state.

