WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover man pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal crash.

Garett Meyers (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Garett Meyers, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery while driving under the influence.

A third charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a large pickup truck rear-ended a small SUV waiting at the stoplight at 13th St. and Hillside on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

The SUV rolled over, killing 65-year-old Leroy Grim of Wichita. A 67-year-old passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition from the scene of the crash.

Meyers is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.