Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Andover man to pay more than $102K for violating the Kansas Uniform Act

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 64–year-old Andover man has been found guilty of violating the Kansas Uniform Securities Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Lawrence Hagedorn, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Sedgwick County District Court to four counts of criminal violations of securities regulations.

The office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner opened an investigation that revealed that Hagedorn, a former registered agent for a broker-dealer, sought out loans and borrowed money from two securities customers in violation of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act.

Hagedorn agreed to pay the two victims $102,500 in restitution.

District Judge David J. Kaufman took the plea and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories