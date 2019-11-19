Andover man to pay more than $102K for violating the Kansas Uniform Act

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 64–year-old Andover man has been found guilty of violating the Kansas Uniform Securities Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Lawrence Hagedorn, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Sedgwick County District Court to four counts of criminal violations of securities regulations.

The office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner opened an investigation that revealed that Hagedorn, a former registered agent for a broker-dealer, sought out loans and borrowed money from two securities customers in violation of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act.

Hagedorn agreed to pay the two victims $102,500 in restitution.

District Judge David J. Kaufman took the plea and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

