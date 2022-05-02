ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Andover is opening its City Hall storm shelter for residents, and pets, as more severe weather is expected.

Andover City Hall is located in Andover Central Park at 1609 E Central Ave:

Please be alert and aware and have your storm shelters in place for this afternoon as we do have severe weather coming in. If you have neighbors who don’t have a spot to go, please make sure to pass along this information and help them out. City of Andover KS Facebook page

A City of Andover shelter manager will be on-site to manage the shelter.

Pets will be allowed. Animal Rescue is providing 15 kennels if needed. The City of Andover is asking that anyone who brings a dog put them in a kennel upon arrival. You will be able to sit next to them.

Other city shelters include the concession stand restrooms at the 13th Street Sports Park ball diamonds, 1008 E. 13th Street, and the restrooms in Central Park, 1607 E Central Ave.