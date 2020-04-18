Andover police: Avoid the area of Northridge and Lakeside

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover police said the situation in the area of Northridge and Lakeside is under control

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area.

Police said there was no threat to the community. However, they said a couple of officers would be in the area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories