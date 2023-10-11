ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover Police Department is hosting a DEA National Drug Take Back event.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Andover Police Department, 909 N. Andover Rd.

The DEA says its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects its commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

“Let’s work together to keep our community safe and healthy!” said the APD.

For resources to help you dispose of unneeded medications in your home, click here.