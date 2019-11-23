1  of  7
Andover Police Department investigating overnight shooting

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on North Sandstone Street.

Lieutenant Donald Roberson says an officer was patrolling on Sandstone around 1:55 a.m. when he came across a man’s body lying in the street of the 2400 block. Police say the victim is suspected to be in his thirties.

Police say a woman was lying in the street with the man. She told investigators that it was possibly a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Andover Police Department is still investigating the situation.

KSN will continue to follow this story and give updates as the team gathers new information.

