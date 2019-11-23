Andover Police Department investigating overnight shooting

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on North Sandstone Street.

Lieutenant Donald Roberson says an officer was patrolling on Sandstone around 1:55 a.m. when he came across a man’s body lying in the street of the 2400 block. Police say the victim is suspected to be in his thirties.

Police say a woman was lying in the street with the man. She told investigators that it was possibly a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Andover Police Department is still investigating the situation.

