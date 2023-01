ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police K9 Bandit has recovered after an emergency surgery back in November.

K9 Bandit suffered an intestinal torsion on November 5, according to the Andover Police Department.

His handler took him to Urgent Pet Care LLC where they performed emergency surgery.

K9 Bandit went through several weeks of light duty and is now back to his normal self and got a chance to reunite with the team that helped him.