ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover Police Department has shared tips on preventing your vehicle from getting stolen while it heats up.

According to the APD, with winter upon us, it is that time of year that law enforcement sees an increase in stolen vehicles.

“It is getting really chilly, and folks are starting to leave their vehicles running to warm up,” said the APD. “We do not want you to be cold, but we really don’t want you to get your vehicle stolen.”

The APD shared the following tips for preventing your vehicle from getting stolen while it heats up:

Never leave your keys in your vehicle. If you have a spare key, make sure that is removed as well

Make sure your vehicle is locked and all windows are rolled up

Never leave valuables in your vehicle

Park in well-lit areas or preferably in a garage

Call us ASAP to report a vehicle theft/burglary at 911

The APD says while they will take your call on their non-emergency line, 316-733-5177, their priority is their emergency 911 line.

“As always, be vigilant and aware of your surroundings,” said the APD.

If you see something suspicious, the APD says to give them a call. They say it is always better to be safe than sorry!