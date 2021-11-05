Andover porch pirate arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover man has been arrested after Wichita police investigated a package being stolen from a porch in east Wichita.

According to police, 35-year-old Adam Quick of Andover was arrested on suspicion of theft after cameras and license plate readers identified him as a suspect in a theft investigation.

Quick was also arrested and convicted on previous felony charges.

Police say that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, a woman reported a person, later identified as Quick, taking a package from the front porch of her home. Through examination of video, Flock Safety License Plate Readers, and police records, investigators learned of Quick’s involvement.

An increase in package thefts is generally seen during this time of year. Here are some tips to help keep your property safe:

Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there

If you are not home or out of town, have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor or have that neighbor pick up the package for you

Have packages delivered to a store you’ve ordered from, or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up

Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day

Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights

If you are a victim of a theft, call 911 or (316) 268-4221 file a police report.