WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Public Library is going dark on social media for an undetermined amount of time after a display for Banned Book Week led to threats.
City Administrator Jennifer McCausland says threats were made to destroy library property. No threats were made to individuals, but it did make staff uncomfortable.
Tom Taylor, the director of the Andover Public Library, wrote the following letter.
The Andover Public Library supports the free and open exchange of information and view points. The Library does not tolerate threats against the Library building, the Library collections and especially Library Staff.
Library social media accounts are going dark for an undetermined amount of time.
The Andover Library remains proud to serve the Andover area. Your Libary is committed to bringing people, ideas and information together in a publicly supported space to build community, inspire imagination and promote a lifelong love of learning through physical and virtual experiences.
Please direct any question or concerns to myself.”Tom Taylor