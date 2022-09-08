ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public Schools (APS) is warning local businesses of a scammer.

According to a Facebook post by APS, “A man, supposedly from Texas, is calling local businesses, saying he’s selling advertising to raise money for Andover High School athletics.”

APS says its schools and the district have no affiliation with the man or his business, Elite Sports.

“Unfortunately, this is a recurring scam that often rears its head this time of year,” says the post.

If you would like to provide financial support to APS, the district asks you to reach out to Scott Wilson, the director of business development, at wilsons@usd385.org or 316-218-4643.