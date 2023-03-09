ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Andover wants to know what the community thinks about its plan for the next ten years.

This week, it released the final draft of its 10-year Comprehensive Plan, including the framework for consistent planning of neighborhoods, commercial corridors, the transportation network, and public open spaces.

It also focuses on growing the city, emphasizing land use, development and redevelopment patterns, infrastructure, transportation and mobility, housing diversity, and urban design.

The City of Andover says it is essential for the public to look at the plan and offer input because city leaders will use the final plan to guide their decision-making.

Click on ActivateAndover.com to get to the draft plan and leave comments. The City is taking public input between now and March 22.