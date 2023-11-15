ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, KSN News received a tip from a viewer that Andover teachers did not receive their pay today.

KSN reached out to the school district. USD 385 replied by sending a statement. The district says, “… due to a processing error on the Equity Bank end, staff have not received payroll as of yet today. We have been in communication with Equity Bank representatives this morning and have their assurances that payments will be made today. We will continue to work closely with Equity Bank until that happens and will communicate this afternoon with an update.”

The district says it “will work with management to ensure delays do not occur again,” and any fees incurred because of the delay will be reimbursed.