ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Andover High School students walked out of class to rally for abortion rights on Thursday. The students walked out at 1:30 p.m. Students were carrying posters they made.

The group is calling for awareness about what they call an attack on people’s right to reproductive health care and abortions. They are also encouraging Kansans to vote no on state constitutional amendment to remove abortion protections.

Last Monday, a leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court. Politico broke the story.

Andover High School Principal Brent Riedy sent a letter to parents saying that the school recognizes the constitutional rights of students to participate. The letter also went on to say the following: