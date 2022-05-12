ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Andover High School students walked out of class to rally for abortion rights on Thursday. The students walked out at 1:30 p.m. Students were carrying posters they made.
The group is calling for awareness about what they call an attack on people’s right to reproductive health care and abortions. They are also encouraging Kansans to vote no on state constitutional amendment to remove abortion protections.
Last Monday, a leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court. Politico broke the story.
Andover High School Principal Brent Riedy sent a letter to parents saying that the school recognizes the constitutional rights of students to participate. The letter also went on to say the following:
The school does not endorse or promote this demonstration (or any others), nor will school staff participate. AHS platforms (social media, website, announcements, flyers, etc…) will not be allowed to be used to promote any demonstration, protest, or walkout. Classes will continue as normal. Walkouts, regardless of reason, are not characterized as excused absences, and if students are absent from class, they may be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with district policy and/or truancy reporting, as necessitated by state law. Students who decide to participate will need to do so off school property. Participants should always realize that if there is one protest/demonstration, there can be others. Participants should also familiarize themselves with laws governing what constitutes an “unlawful assembly,” “disorderly conduct,” and “crimes against public peace officers; incitement of a riot,” which provide law enforcement powers to intervene such that vehicle and pedestrian travel is not impeded.Brent Riedy
AHS Principal