Andover to close golf course temporarily

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Municipal Golf course will be temporarily closed beginning January 1, 2020.

The City of Andover says the current operator will cease management at that time and no decision has been made regarding the future operation of the course.

The city says it has been working diligently to engage citizens regarding the future of the property.

City staff will continue to maintain the course and associated facilities, but no golf or other recreational activities will be permitted on the property until plans are finalized for the future operation of the property.

Current members of the Andover Municipal Golf Course will receive a letter detailing the process for membership refunds.

If you have any questions, please contact Andover City Hall at 316-733-1303.

LATEST STORIES: