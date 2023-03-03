ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Andover has been looking at what needs to be done to improve the community over the next 10 years. It held a public survey, community meetings, workshops and other events before coming up with a plan of action.

And next week, it will release the final draft of that plan so the public can comment on it. The City will use the plan to guide decision-making and development.

The 10-year Comprehensive Plan includes the framework for consistent planning of neighborhoods, commercial corridors, the transportation network, and public open spaces. It also focuses on growing the City with a strong emphasis on land use, development and redevelopment patterns, infrastructure, transportation and mobility, housing diversity, and urban design.

The Andover Comprehensive Final Draft Plan will be available online from March 8 through March 22 at this link. The City says it is the community’s plan, and it hopes all residents will share their comments online.