ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Recovery from the April tornado in Andover and Sedgwick County continues.

On Wednesday, the long-term recovery committee met for the first time. The long-term recovery committee will be responsible for strengthening disaster relief/recovery coordination between the City of Andover and Butler and Sedgwick Counties by sharing information, simplifying resident access to resources, and resolving cases with unmet needs.

UNITED WAY HELP

The United Way of the Plains, the fiscal agent for the Disaster Relief Fund, has received more than $760,000 in actual donations from 1,538 donors to date.

“We are confident that this is not the final total that will be collected for the fund,” said Angie Prather, chief community engagement officer for the United Way of the Plains. “This is a long-term recovery process and so we appreciate the fact that we are still being contacted by individual donors, companies, and organizations who continue to fundraise for those impacted by the April 29 tornadoes.”

As of now, 200 names have been submitted to the United Way of the Plains. United Way of the Plains sent a letter to those impacted by the tornado a few weeks ago, letting them know if their name is listed.

Financial donations are still being accepted, and 100% of the proceeds go to disaster relief efforts. Donations can be made through unitedwayplains.org.

If you or someone you know still needs assistance and has not reached out to United Way, you can do so by calling 2-1-1.

STORM CLEANUP AND REBUILDING

The City of Andover continues to work through the insurance claim process and assess total damages to city-owned facilities.

While much of Central Park in Andover has been picked up, there is still damage to work through and cleanup to be done. The Lodge in Central Park, which served as a public meeting facility, was totaled.

“We look forward to the opportunity to engage with the community for the rebuilding of the Lodge,” said Jennifer McCausland, city administrator. “It will be a thoughtful process to rebuild, and we will be asking the community what they want to see in a new building.”

The Lodge is not expected to be complete until later in 2023.

Currently, there are no additional volunteer workdays planned.