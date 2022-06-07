ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Victims of the tornado that hit the City of Andover on April 29 can now apply for mortgage and rent assistance through The REALTORS of South Central Kansas (RSCK).

RSCK is collaborating with the National Association of REALTORS’ REALTOR Relief Foundation (RRF) to provide the support.

A grant totaling $300,000 has been awarded to RSCK to give to tornado victims. A maximum of $2,000 will be provided to each qualified household. The assistance is for housing relief only and will go toward covering one month of mortgage or rent payment.

According to RSCK, assistance will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis until the funds from the grant are fully disbursed or until the grant deadline on July 31.

To apply for assistance, click here.

For questions or other inquiries, you can contact the RSCK by emailing tornado-relief@sckrealtors.com or calling them at 316-263-3167.

RRF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing-related assistance to victims of disasters. To donate, click here.