ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 12:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man from Wichita was driving a 2002 Ford F250 westbound on U.S. Route 54. With him was a 23-year-old woman from Lawrence.

A 78-year-old man from Andover was driving a 2017 Toyota Prius behind the Ford F250. With him was an 81-year-old woman also from Andover.

The KHP says as the Ford F250 slowed down, the Toyota Prius hit it from behind.

The driver and passenger of the Ford F250 were injured, according to the KHP.

The driver of the Toyota Prius was uninjured.

The KHP says the passenger of the Toyota Prius was taken to a local medical center with suspected serious injuries.