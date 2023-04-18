ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, an EF-3 tornado hit the city of Andover, damaging homes and an elementary school. The tornado also struck the local YMCA.

“The entire inside was completely damaged. There was water damage. If you recall, the roof was compromised, and it rained for two weeks right after that,” said President and CEO of Greater Wichita YMCA, Ronn McMahon. “So some of the walls and the concrete will stay the same, but beyond that, everything is brand new.

The YMCA’s building and its waterpark are now being rebuilt with new features.

“We’ve been on that mission to rebuild this Y and look at it as an opportunity to not just rebuild it as it was but make it better than ever,” McMahon said. “We’re really excited about how it’s gonna look when it’s all done. It’s gonna be all brand new, and we have some new, exciting features in there.”

Andover YMCA Waterpark Rendering (Courtesy: Schaefer Architecture)

McMahon said some of the new features of the water park will be a spray ground for toddlers and a cabana that can be reserved for up to 20 people.

The YMCA’s goal is to open the waterpark on May 27.

Andover YMCA Rendering (Courtesy: Schaefer Architecture)

There will be new features on the inside of the YMCA too.

“One of the areas we’re reimagining is the climbing wall, kind of family center area, and so we are putting in what’s called a ‘Lucky Climber.’ It’s going to be a 44-foot-high, taking advantage of the height of the cylinder, and kids can just play and climb on it, go all the way out of the top. It’s safe, it’s fun, it lights up, and it’s aesthetically pleasing,” McMahon said. “You’ll be able to see it from Kellogg, so it’ll really be one of those ‘wow factors’ when you come into the Y.”

The YMCA will take another year to open, according to McMahon.

“We’re making really good progress now, and we’re excited to get this thing open when we can,” McMahon said.