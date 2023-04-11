ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Almost a year following the Andover tornado, progress continues to rebuild the heavily damaged YMCA in the storm.

On April 30, 2022, the EF-3 moved through the east side of Andover, causing extensive damage to homes, an elementary school and the YMCA.

Cars from the YMCA parking lot were thrown into the lobby, the roof was removed, and glass was shattered. YMCA employees that night reacted and got everyone to safety before the storm hit.

YMCA Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)

A tornado heavily damaged the Andover YMCA, April 29, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Here are some pictures and a video from arial drone coverage of the Andover Tornado damage. Some of the pictures are of the YMCA and some are of the neighborhood close to the YMCA. Reflection lake neighborhood.

Andover YMCA Damage (Courtesy: Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore)

Since the storm, work has been moving to rebuild the facility. The walls outside are being rebuilt with 6,375 new limestone blocks, and 22,600 square feet of glass is being installed to replace the damaged windows.

The YMCA says the Andover location will reopen by spring of 2024. The water park on the east side of the location will reopen this summer. It escaped most of the damage from the tornado.