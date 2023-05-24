ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover YMCA water park with new features will open on May 27 to YMCA members.

The YMCA branch was heavily damaged in last year’s tornado, and the water park next to the building was also closed due to damage.

The YMCA says the park’s first two weeks of operation will be open for members only. If you aren’t currently a member and would like to be part of the Andover Y water park’s opening, the Y has a special offer. From May 22-June 5, pay nothing to join when you use promo code SUMMER at ymcawichita.org/join.

Starting June 12, guest passes will be available.

The hours at the park will be 1-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday; 1-7 p.m., Monday-Friday. Parking lot access is available off of YMCA Drive. The east half of the parking lot will be reserved for water park visitors. The other half is still closed as the building is under construction.

Restrooms will be available at the park. However, there is no lock room availability. Food and drinks will be for sale, and no outside food is allowed.