ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover YMCA water park reopened Saturday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

It was closed after being heavily damaged in the 2022 Andover tornado.

The water park reopened with a few changes, such as new spray features, a new bucket area and additions to the kid’s area.

“It’s refreshing to have everybody back, and I’m glad that we’ll have beautiful weather this weekend so everyone can come and enjoy it,” Shane Loy said.

As of now, the water park is only open to members. Starting June 12, guest passes will be available for those without memberships.

For more information on Greater Wichita YMCA water parks, click here.