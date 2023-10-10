Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Positive Connections!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita memory care facility is ensuring residents can live life like they used to. It’s all being done through the power of pets.

The newest animal to visit Brookdale East Wichita: miniature horses.

The miniature horses, Cupcake and George, helped spark a memory for resident Jack Boden.

“We had ponies every summer when I was just a kid growing up,” said Brookdale East Wichita Reisdent, Jack Boden.

Jack Boden interacts with George the miniature horse (KSNW Photo)

Jack Boden interacts with Cupcake the miniature horse (KSNW Photo)

Growing up in Sharon and eventually moving to Mulvane, horses were a part of Boden’s everyday life.

“He went out there, picked right up that leg, and was ready to look at the hooves of the horse,” said Brookdale East Wichita Executive Director, Jennifer Osborn.

“He was recalling the care that he did for his horses, and it really put him back into the time of his childhood. There is nothing like that,” said Melissa Kelly Imagery Owner and Photographer, Melissa Kelly.

Miniature horses are one of many animals brightening each day for these memory care residents.

Melissa Kelly and resident interact with Cupcake the miniature horse (KSNW Photo)

Brookdale East Wichita Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care (KSNW Photo)

Resident interacts with George the miniature horse (KSNW Photo)

George the miniature horse (KSNW Photo)

Cupcake the miniature horse(KSNW Photo)

“Charlie comes with me every day to work, so he is an awesome therapy dog with the residents and the staff,” said Osborn.

Cats and rabbits visit, too. Osborn said it releases serotonin and brings out positive memories.

Brookdale East resident with therapy dog (Photo courtesy: Brookdale East Wichita)

Brookdale East resident with therapy rabbit (Photo courtesy: Brookdale East Wichita)

“They are talking more, being more active, participating in activities better. It just puts them in a great mood,” said Osborn.

Adding horses to the mix is a first for Brookdale East and Kelly.

“By sundown, they may forget these memories, but just for a moment, they had that glimmer of recalling their life,” said Kelly.

Kelly normally uses Cupcake for photo sessions in her studio, but when asked to bring them out to Brookdale, she didn’t hesitate.

“Just such an amazing experience,” said Kelly.

Brookdale East resident and Cupcake the miniature horse (KSNW Photo)

It’s a way to ensure residents can cherish life.

“It is just so important for us to make sure that we continue to have them live active, healthy lives enjoying the things that they always loved,” said Osborn.

(KSNW Photo)

And remember the hard work they always put in.

“They have good grooming, and they are well kept, and their feet are good,” said Boden.

Brookdale East resident and George the miniature horse (KSNW Photo)

Brookdale East Wichita said it will continue to bring animals to the facility as long as it can because of the benefits each animal brings.