Annual pet adoption event to be held Friday at Kansas Humane Society
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - With the support of Subaru of Wichita and the ASPCA, Kansas Humane Society will host a free adoption event on Black Friday.
All black and mostly black pets will be free to adopt! All other pets will be $25.
It runs Friday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Kansas Humane Society is located at 3313 North Hillside.
The Kansas Humane Society expects a big turnout. Please plan to arrive early and expect longer than usual wait times.
View real-time information for available pets on the website at kshumane.org or on our app.
