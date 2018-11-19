Annual pet adoption event to be held Friday at Kansas Humane Society Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - With the support of Subaru of Wichita and the ASPCA, Kansas Humane Society will host a free adoption event on Black Friday.

All black and mostly black pets will be free to adopt! All other pets will be $25.

It runs Friday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Kansas Humane Society is located at 3313 North Hillside.

The Kansas Humane Society expects a big turnout. Please plan to arrive early and expect longer than usual wait times.

View real-time information for available pets on the website at kshumane.org or on our app.

